Girl group ITZY to return next month with ‘Gold’

K-pop girl group ITZY will drop a new EP titled “Gold” on Oct. 15, according to the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, on Friday.

ITZY also shared information on its upcoming release on social media platforms the same day.

The EP will consist of 11 tracks, including the double lead tracks “Gold” and “Imaginary Friend,” according to the agency. Among other B-sides are “Bad Girls R Us,” “Supernatural” and “Five.”

Changbin, a member of boy group Stray Kids, contributed to “Vay,” one of the tracks, as a composer and the featured artist.

The forthcoming album will feature Lia, ITZY’s main vocalist, who has been on hiatus due to health issues since last year.

The K-pop quintet has recently wrapped up its second world tour titled “Born to Be,” which took it to 28 countries and regions around the world.