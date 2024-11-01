G-Dragon to make a comeback after over 7 years with ‘Power’

K-pop star G-Dragon will return to the music scene with digital single “Power” on Thursday after a hiatus of over seven years, his agency Galaxy Corp. said.

“Power,” set for release at 6 p.m., marks G-Dragon’s first solo release since his last EP “Kwon Ji Yong,” named after his original Korean name, in June 2017.

The agency described the song as a hip-hop track that blends addictive beats with intense rap.

During an appearance on tvN’s popular variety show “You Quiz on the Block” on Wednesday, the singer-rapper of boy group BIGBANG introduced the new single as a reflection on power itself.

“For me, music is my power,” he shared on the program. “During my seven-year break, I realized the profound influence of media. This song carries multiple meanings, including a satirical take on media power and a call for harmony among different types of power,” he explained.