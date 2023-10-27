G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use

K-pop idol G-Dragon was booked for alleged drug use, police said Wednesday.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked the leader of boy band BIGBANG on charges of using illegal drugs.

G-Dragon’s case is separate from the ongoing one involving “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun, the police said, declining to give further details.

Last week, the police said they had launched an investigation into eight people, including Lee, over suspected drug use. Lee was officially named as a suspect in the case Monday.

G-Dragon was found to have illegally smoked marijuana back in 2011 but was not formally prosecuted.

The police are expected to call in the 35-year-old for questioning in the coming days.