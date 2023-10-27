Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use
October 25, 2023
K-pop idol G-Dragon was booked for alleged drug use, police said Wednesday.
The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked the leader of boy band BIGBANG on charges of using illegal drugs.
G-Dragon’s case is separate from the ongoing one involving “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun, the police said, declining to give further details.
Last week, the police said they had launched an investigation into eight people, including Lee, over suspected drug use. Lee was officially named as a suspect in the case Monday.
G-Dragon was found to have illegally smoked marijuana back in 2011 but was not formally prosecuted.
The police are expected to call in the 35-year-old for questioning in the coming days.