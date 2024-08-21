Fifty Fifty to return with ‘Starry Night’ after reorganization

K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty will make a comeback with its new song “Starry Night” next week following a recent reorganization spurred by a contract dispute, the group’s agency, Attrakt, said Wednesday.

The girl group also shared a teaser image on its official social media accounts, featuring a starry night sky alongside the song title.

The song, due out Aug. 30, will be included in the band’s second EP, slated for Sept. 20, which will be accompanied by a showcase event, according to the agency.

A promotional image for K-pop girl group’s upcoming single “Starry Night,” provided by its agency, Attrakt (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We are working to capture both Fifty Fifty’s new identity and the individual strengths of each member,” Attrakt said in a release.

Fifty Fifty, which debuted as a four-piece group in November 2022, achieved unexpected global success with its hit song “Cupid” last year. However, the group faced internal turmoil when all four original members became embroiled in a contract dispute with their agency.

Following the conflict, only one original member, Keena, returned to the group.

Attrakt has since reorganized Fifty Fifty as a quintet, adding four new members: Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and Athena.