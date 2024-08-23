- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Fifty Fifty to return with ‘Starry Night’ after reorganization
K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty will make a comeback with its new song “Starry Night” next week following a recent reorganization spurred by a contract dispute, the group’s agency, Attrakt, said Wednesday.
The girl group also shared a teaser image on its official social media accounts, featuring a starry night sky alongside the song title.
The song, due out Aug. 30, will be included in the band’s second EP, slated for Sept. 20, which will be accompanied by a showcase event, according to the agency.
“We are working to capture both Fifty Fifty’s new identity and the individual strengths of each member,” Attrakt said in a release.
Fifty Fifty, which debuted as a four-piece group in November 2022, achieved unexpected global success with its hit song “Cupid” last year. However, the group faced internal turmoil when all four original members became embroiled in a contract dispute with their agency.
Following the conflict, only one original member, Keena, returned to the group.
Attrakt has since reorganized Fifty Fifty as a quintet, adding four new members: Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and Athena.