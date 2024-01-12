Exports of food items, agro products hit record high in 2023

South Korea’s exports of farm produce and food items reached an all-time high last year on the back of the popularity of Korean culture, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of agricultural goods and related food items came to $9.16 billion in 2023, up 3 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Exports of farm produce and related food items have been on a steady increase in recent years from $6.1 billion in 2015 to $7.3 billion in 2019.

By item, sales of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, jumped 24.4 percent on-year to $952.4 million in 2023, and those of beverages rose 11.5 percent to $572 million.

Exports of snacks advanced 6 percent to $659.1 million, and instant rice and other rice-based items saw sales climb 18.9 percent to $216.3 million.

Exports of kimchi rose 10.5 percent to $155.6 million, and those of strawberries and grapes also jumped 21.2 percent and 34.6 percent, respectively, the data showed.

By destination, exports to China went up 8.2 percent on-year to $1.42 billion, and those to the United States rose 8.7 percent to $1.31 billion.

Apart from food sales, exports from the related industry sectors, including smart farms and agricultural machines, also reached a record high of $2.98 billion last year, rising 1.2 percent on-year.

“The government set this year’s target of K-food exports at $13.5 billion and plans to announce comprehensive growth strategies,” a ministry official said.