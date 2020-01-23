Ex-U.N. chief Ban calls on N. Korea to seize opportunity for talks with U.S.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to reporters at an event announcing the 2020 “Doomsday Clock” in Washington on Jan. 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

Trump and Kim had agreed at their first summit in June 2018 to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees, but progress has been scant amid differences over the extent of North Korea’s denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.