Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon

Former President Lee Myung-bak said Friday he is sorry for causing concern to people as he returned home after a special presidential pardon canceled his remaining prison term for corruption.

Lee was put into detention in March 2018 for alleged bribery and embezzlement before the Supreme Court finalized a 17-year prison term in 2020. Since June this year, he had been staying at a hospital after the prosecution suspended his prison term for health reasons.

“I am deeply sorry for causing concern to the people,” the 81-year-old told reporters upon his return home from a Seoul hospital where he had been under treatment for diabetes and other chronic illness.

“I would also like to thank many people, including young people, who have supported and prayed for me over the past five years,” he said with a calm voice in a speech that lasted less than three minutes, ending it with a slight bow.

Former President Lee Myung-bak looks up at the sky while speaking in a message to the nation as he returns home from Seoul University Hospital in the capital on Dec. 30, 2022, following a special pardon for corruption from the Yoon Suk Yeol government on Dec. 27 that canceled the remaining 15 years of his 17-year prison term. Lee had been hospitalized due to diabetes and other chronic ailments. (Yonhap)

Lee made the remarks in front of key aides who served in his administration and some 300 supporters who shouted his name and held banners with slogans like “We always love you. Always stay healthy” and “You went through a lot.”