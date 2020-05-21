Ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho formally applies for return to KBO

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Thursday that Kang has applied for reinstatement from the “voluntarily retired” list. He was placed there when his former KBO club, Nexen (currently Kiwoom) Heroes, posted him for interested big league clubs after the 2014 season. Kang signed with the Pirates in January 2015.

Since Kang wasn’t a free agent at the time, the Heroes still hold their reserve right to Kang. The Heroes must agree to take Kang off the list, but Kang has yet to contact the Heroes about a potential return. Kang, 33, first expressed an interest in returning on April 21.