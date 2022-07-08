Don't Miss
Enhypen’s new album sells 1.13 mln copies in two days
July 6, 2022
K-pop boy group Enhypen’s new EP titled “Manifesto: Day 1″ has sold over 1 million copies in just two days of its release, its agency said Wednesday.
The band’s third EP had sold 1,130,638 copies as of Tuesday, the second day of its release, Belift Lab said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.
The six-track EP became the septet’s second million-selling album after “Dimension: Dilemma,” the band’s first full-length album released in October, which sold 1.13 million copies.
“Manifesto: Day 1″ took the No. 1 position on iTunes’ top albums charts in 17 countries around the world, including Japan, upon its release.
A photo of boy group Enhypen, provided by Belift Lab (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)