Enhypen to release 2nd studio album next month

Boy group Enhypen will put out its second full-length album, “Romance: Untold,” on July 12, its agency, Belift Lab, said Monday.

It will mark the band’s first LP in about two years and nine months since its first LP, “Dimension: Dilemma,” in 2021.

The K-pop septet, which told stories of a boy facing a multifaceted world after crossing boundaries in its previous work, will introduce a new narrative in the upcoming album.