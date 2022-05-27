Early voting for local elections kicks off

South Koreans headed to the polls for early voting Friday for next week’s local elections and parliamentary by-elections that can significantly strengthen or undermine the mandate of the new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol less than a month after its launch.

Eligible voters can cast ballots at 3,551 polling stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, according to the National Election Commission (NEC). COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. only on Saturday.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Seoul on May 27, 2022, the first day of two-day early voting for the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections. (Yonhap)

On the first day of the advance voting, turnout came to 10.18 percent, according to the NEC. The rate was higher than 8.77 percent recorded on the first day of early voting for the 2018 local elections but was lower than 17.57 percent logged during the advance voting for the presidential election in March.