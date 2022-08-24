- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
DP’s central committee votes down charter revision proposal
The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday decided not to revise its charter in connection with party membership suspension of those facing criminal charges amid criticism the attempt is aimed at protecting former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The DP’s central committee held a vote and decided to drop the revision proposal and maintain the current charter that mandates membership suspension for those who are indicted.
Last week, the DP’s emergency leadership committee tabled a proposal to revise a charter clause to allow the cancellation of membership suspension imposed for indictment that the party considers political suppression.
The move sparked criticism that the proposal is intended to prevent membership suspension of Lee and strengthen his influence within the party. But pro-Lee members said the revision is needed to respond to possible political retaliation against opposition figures by the current government.
Lee, currently under investigation over corruption allegations, is an overwhelming front-runner in the DP’s leadership race and is widely expected to be elected a new leader in a national convention set for Sunday.
The DP’s emergency committee said it will propose the revision again, this time without a proposal to prioritize the result of a general vote of party members over the decision of a conference of party delegates. The prioritization has been widely seen as favorable to Lee, who has a large number of supporters.
The committee explained the revision of a clause on membership suspension was not the problem but the other proposal was.
Rep. Byun Jae-ill, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party’s central committee, declares the opening of a committee meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Aug. 24, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)