DP chief’s wife, aide sent to prosecution over alleged corporate credit card misuse

In this photo, Kim Hye-kyung (C), the wife of the main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung, arrives at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 23, 2022, to face questioning about allegations related to her personal use of a corporate credit card during her husband’s term as governor of Gyeonggi Province. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The value of alleged misuse by Bae is said to reach 20 million won (US$14,850) in about 150 cases, and some 2 million won of the total is suspected to be directly linked to Kim, according to police probe results.