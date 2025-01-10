Disney+’s ‘Unmasked’ eyes to captivate audiences with serious issues in lighthearted tone

Disney+’s Korean original series “Unmasked” offers a unique blend of crime and action, tackling weighty social issues with an unexpectedly light touch, its lead actress said Wednesday.

“When I was offered the role, I was in the midst of working on a series of rather intense projects,” Kim Hye-soo said during a press conference in Seoul.

“‘Unmasked’ stood out to me because, despite addressing serious social issues and criminal cases, its overall tone was fun and lighthearted,” she said.

“It immediately caught my attention. As I delved deeper into the script, I was drawn to its balance of wit and humor, paired with the sincerity in how it conveyed its narrative,” she added.

Directed by You Sun-dong, “Unmasked” follows a team of investigative reporters as they tackle a range of daunting social issues and criminal cases, including a 20-year-old cold case involving a famous actor.

Veteran actress Kim stars as the team’s determined leader, Oh So-ryong, who relentlessly pursues villains that even the police can’t catch.

Joining her is “The Glory” and “Uprising” actor Jung Sung-il, who plays Han-do, a self-centered reporter with poor interpersonal skills. Also Joo Jong-hyuk, known for his roles in “Because I Hate Korea” and “Iron Mask,” portrays a young assistant producer who deeply admires his team leader, So-ryong, while striving to secure a permanent position at the company.

Actress Kim said she focused on portraying a dedicated investigative journalist as authentically as possible by consulting female reporters and even borrowing their work attire.

“I contemplated how to capture even the smallest details of the profession and to strike a balance between sincerity and wit,” the actress said.

She also shared an incident where she tore her thigh muscle while shooting action sequences.

“Normally I am quite timid and often feel lethargic and frail, but strangely, when the camera starts rolling, actors, including myself, seem to suddenly gain strength,” she said. “I still find physical action scenes quite enjoyable and doable.”

Jung described Han-do as a character who evolves over the course of the drama, particularly through his interactions with his passionate and determined team members.

“I think this character reflects more of my true self. He has nothing to lose and many flaws, which is in contrast to the seemingly perfect character I portrayed in “The Glory,” he added.

The series marked Disney+’s first Korean original of the year, part of an ambitious lineup of Korean content unveiled in November.

“Of course, I feel some pressure from the anticipation, but it is the kind of pressure that feels good. I am truly honored to be the first one to present this,” he said. “I believe the series will resonate with global audiences with its universal themes.”

“Unmasked” is set for release next Wednesday.