- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Disney+ to release latest adventure of BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin next month
A new Disney+ original capturing the latest trip by BTS members Jimin and Jungkook before their military enlistment will captivate fans with its release next month.
“Are You Sure?!” set to premiere Aug. 8, highlights the strong chemistry of the duo, known affectionately as Busanz, owing to their Busan origins, BigHit Music, the group’s agency, said Wednesday.
Jimin and Jungkook have been serving in the South Korean military since December last year.
Their latest journey together takes them from the United States to Jeju Island in South Korea and then to Sapporo in Japan.
The unplanned nature of their trip leads to various situations where they frequently ask each other, “Are you sure?” Throughout their travels, they enjoy simple daily pleasures and engage in outdoor adventures, such as camping, canoeing and road trips.
A teaser video and season poster have been released on BTS’ official social media channels, showcasing photos from different locations of their trip.
One poster shows Jimin and Jungkook kayaking on an American lake, conveying a cool and refreshing vibe.
“Are You Sure?!” will feature eight episodes, with the first two episodes premiering on the launch date. The subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday starting Aug. 15.