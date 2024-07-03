Disney+ to release latest adventure of BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin next month

A new Disney+ original capturing the latest trip by BTS members Jimin and Jungkook before their military enlistment will captivate fans with its release next month.

“Are You Sure?!” set to premiere Aug. 8, highlights the strong chemistry of the duo, known affectionately as Busanz, owing to their Busan origins, BigHit Music, the group’s agency, said Wednesday.

Jimin and Jungkook have been serving in the South Korean military since December last year.

Their latest journey together takes them from the United States to Jeju Island in South Korea and then to Sapporo in Japan.

BTS members Jimin (R) and Jungkook are seen in this promotional poster for the new Disney+ original series “Are You Sure?!” set for release on Aug. 8, provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The unplanned nature of their trip leads to various situations where they frequently ask each other, “Are you sure?” Throughout their travels, they enjoy simple daily pleasures and engage in outdoor adventures, such as camping, canoeing and road trips.

A teaser video and season poster have been released on BTS’ official social media channels, showcasing photos from different locations of their trip.

One poster shows Jimin and Jungkook kayaking on an American lake, conveying a cool and refreshing vibe.

“Are You Sure?!” will feature eight episodes, with the first two episodes premiering on the launch date. The subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday starting Aug. 15.