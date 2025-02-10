Court to hold hearing next week on whether to cancel Yoon’s detention

A court hearing to determine whether to cancel the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held next week, sources said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court has scheduled the hearing for Feb. 20 to review a request by Yoon to cancel his detention and release him.

The hearing will take place simultaneously with the first preparatory hearing for his criminal trial connected to his botched imposition of martial law. It remains unknown whether Yoon will attend in person.

Yoon was indicted Jan. 26 on charges of leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3. He has been held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital, since investigators detained him at his official residence on Jan. 15.