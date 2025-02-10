- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Court to hold hearing next week on whether to cancel Yoon’s detention
A court hearing to determine whether to cancel the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held next week, sources said Monday.
The Seoul Central District Court has scheduled the hearing for Feb. 20 to review a request by Yoon to cancel his detention and release him.
The hearing will take place simultaneously with the first preparatory hearing for his criminal trial connected to his botched imposition of martial law. It remains unknown whether Yoon will attend in person.
Yoon was indicted Jan. 26 on charges of leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3. He has been held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, south of the capital, since investigators detained him at his official residence on Jan. 15.