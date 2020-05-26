Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopening

Health workers speak to citizens waiting in line for virus tests at a public medical center in Gangseo Ward, western Seoul, on May 26, 2020, one day after a kindergarten student in the district tested postive for the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for the spread of COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to multiple clubs and bars in Itaewon.