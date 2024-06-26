- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ V to release photo book next month
V of K-pop supergroup BTS will unveil a book of photography, titled “Type 1,” next month, capturing moments of rest before his military enlistment, his agency said Wednesday.
The photo book, which chronicles V’s time away from his busy life as a global pop star, is scheduled for release on July 9, according to BigHit Music.
It comprises 224 pages filled with images and experiences that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, wants to share with his fans, known collectively as the ARMY.
The project is particularly special as V was deeply involved in its creation, from selecting the shoot locations and the title to designing the book’s supplements, including bookmarks and photo stickers.
The announcement was accompanied by a main poster released on BTS’ official social media accounts, showing V in a relaxed posture leaning against a wall, reflecting the theme of rest the photo book aims to convey.
Currently serving in the military, V is scheduled to complete his service and be discharged in June of next year.