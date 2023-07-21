BTS’ synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS has expressed his anticipation for the group’s future reunion after all the members complete their military service, saying their synergy will be much more powerful then.

“It’s good that we all have time to grow up individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste,” the vocalist said during his appearance on BBC Radio 1′s “Live Lounge” on Thursday (British time).

BTS’ Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible.”

It marks his second appearance on “Live Lounge” in about two years with his last appearance dating back to 2021 when he performed as part of a group.

On Thursday’s program, he performed his first solo single, “Seven,” and “Let There Be Love,” a classic song by the British rock band Oasis.

“I have been waiting to meet my fans with great songs. And here I am. I’m so excited!” he said of his feelings about the single’s release.

When asked about his favorite memory of Britain, he singled out the band’s historic concerts at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

“I have fond memories back then, but right now is my new favorite moment,” he said, smiling.

“Seven,” unveiled a week ago, has remained atop streaming giant Spotify’s daily top song global chart for six consecutive days. It achieved over 100 million streams on the platform within just six days of its release.

The K-pop septet is currently on a break from group projects due to members’ mandatory military service. Two members — Jin and J-Hope — are serving in the military, and five other members will soon follow suit.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.