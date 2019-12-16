BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars

This image shows the academic seminar “K-pop Beyond BTS” held at Yonsei University in Seoul on Dec. 11, 2019. (Yonhap)

“K-pop fandom is a highly organized network community with specific communal goals. Fans will mobilize their resources via digital media and technology and perform affective labor to achieve those goals,” Areum Jeong, an assistant professor at Sichuan University-Pittsburgh Institute in China, said during the seminar, “K-pop Beyond BTS,” hosted by the Korean Society for Journalism & Communication Studies.