BTS’ Suga appears before police for questioning over drunk driving on e-scooter

Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS appeared for police questioning Friday over his alleged drunk driving on an electric scooter and apologized for causing trouble.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-ki, arrived at Yongsan Police Station at about 7:45 p.m., 17 days after he was caught trying to ride the electric scooter again, under the influence of alcohol, after falling off it near his residence.

“First of all, I am truly sorry,” the 31-year-old said as he lowered his head in apology.

“I sincerely regret and I am reflecting on the fact that I have caused great disappointment to many of my fans and the public. I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he said before entering the station without taking any questions from reporters.

Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS (2nd from L), whose legal name is Min Yoon-ki, appears before Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2024, to face questioning over his alleged drunk driving on an electric scooter earlier this month. (Yonhap)

Police said Suga’s blood alcohol concentration at the time was measured at 0.227 percent, far exceeding the level warranting license cancellation, which is 0.08 percent or higher.

Police were expected to question him in detail about how he ended up riding the scooter under the influence of alcohol and suspicions that he attempted to downplay the incident, among other matters.

Big Hit Music, BTS’ agency, came under criticism as it called the electric scooter an electric kickboard.

Under the law, violations from riding an electric scooter are subject to criminal penalties, while kickboards are excluded from such punishment.

Suga has been serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, since March. He is scheduled to be discharged in June next year.