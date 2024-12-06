BTS RM’s documentary set for release in some 110 countries

A documentary featuring RM, leader of K-pop sensation BTS, will debut Thursday in approximately 110 countries, BigHit Music said.

The documentary, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” chronicles the making of the artist’s second solo album, released in May, and spans nine months of RM’s life from Feb. 8 to Nov. 10 last year.

It captures his creative process and personal journey as he balances producing music with preparing for his mandatory military service, according to the company.

The film is directed by Lee Seok-jun, known for his work on the music videos of J-Hope’s “Arson” and “More.”

In October, the documentary was invited to the Busan International Film Festival’s Open Cinema section, which showcases new films that blend public appeal with international buzz.