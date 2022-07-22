- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS members to release collaborative single with U.S. artists
Four BTS members — Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will drop a collaboration project with U.S. producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg next month, the K-pop group’s agency said Thursday.
The song “Bad Decisions” will come out Aug. 5 and will be included on Blanco’s third full-length album set for release later in the year, Big Hit Music said.
“The collaboration was accomplished as Blanco offered to do so,” the agency said. “Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook will show a new side that has not been shown before, as well as their unique vocal skills through the special collaboration project.”
This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS members Jin (2nd from L), Jimin (2nd from R), V (L) and Jungkook (R), with U.S. producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco (C, bottom row) and rapper Snoop Dogg. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Blanco also teased the track through a video posted on his Twitter account Wednesday.
In the video, the BTS members answered “no” in unison when the American musician told the members that he wants to be in the band during a video call.
And then when Jimin said, “But we can make a song together,” Blanco joyfully responded, “Let’s make the best song in the entire world. Let’s go!”