BTS member Jimin’s single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries

BTS member Jimin’s single “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ topped iTunes charts in 110 countries Saturday, the group’s agency BigHit Music said.

The hip-hop track, released at 1 p.m. Friday, is part of his debut solo album, “Face,” which will roll out next Friday.

The song had claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 110 countries, including Britain, Canada, Italy and Finland, as of 9 a.m., BigHit Music said.

The music video for “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ had garnered about 15.55 million views as of 1 p.m.

Jimin is scheduled to appear on the popular NBC show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.