BTS’ Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. ‘Today’ show
Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has performed his three hit singles, including “Seven,” on the American NBC morning show “Today,” his agency said Thursday.
The performance took place at Today Plaza in the heart of New York City on Wednesday (U.S. time) as part of the show’s Citi Concert series.
Jungkook sang “Standing Next to You,” the lead track of his first solo album released Friday, as well as previous singles “3D” and “Seven” with a live band.
Many fans gathered to see him in person at the venue.
During the performance, a girl who had turned 10 that day told Jungkook she loves him. He said “I love you too” in response. The scene of the girl shedding tears upon hearing Jungkook’s answer was also broadcast live to American TV viewers.
When the program host introduced Jungkook as a “global pop sensation” who released “Golden” and said the album is already sweeping music charts, the vocalist said, “I hope you enjoy (the show) and have a ‘golden day.’”
The 11-track album is widely anticipated to debut high on the Billboard 200 main albums chart next week.