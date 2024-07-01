BTS’ Jimin to release new song ahead of 2nd solo album

Jimin of K-pop superband BTS will debut a new song ahead of his second solo album “Muse,” set to drop next month, the group’s label said Friday.

The song, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” featuring Loco, will be released at 1 p.m., BigHit Music said. It blends hip-hop with big band elements, creating a retro-inspired sound reminiscent of a lively marching band.

The song’s title reflects Jimin’s playful nickname for his production team — the “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” — which included Tommy Brown, Mr. Frank, Pdogg, and GHSTLOOP. This group collaborated closely on Jimin’s 2023 debut solo album “Face.”

Earlier this month, BigHit announced the track list of “Muse,” which explores the theme of love and the journey of finding inspiration.

Leading the album is the hip-hop and R&B-infused title track ‘Who,” co-produced by a team, including BTS’ longtime collaborator Pdogg, Grammy-nominated artist Jon Bellion and other top songwriters.

Jimin has been serving as an active-duty soldier in the Army since December. His new album will drop on July 19.