BTS’ Jimin to drop new album next month

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS will release a new solo album next month while serving in the South Korean military, his agency said Tuesday.

The new EP, “Muse,” will come out July 19, BigHit Music said on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse and the band’s social media accounts.

“Muse” will be the singer’s first release in about one year and four months since his debut solo album “Face” in March last year.

BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“The new album tells the story of the singer’s search for inspiration,” BigHit said. “It features seven songs, including ‘Closer Than This,’ a song dedicated to his fans which was released in December last year.”

“The album will showcase Jimin’s expanded musical spectrum,” the agency added.

Jimin has been serving as an active-duty soldier in the Army since December. Ahead of the album’s release, he will unveil content to promote the album, which he prepared before his enlistment, according to the agency.