BTS’ Jimin stays on Billboard singles chart for 10th week

BTS member Jimin’s latest solo track, “Who,” made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 10th consecutive week.

According to the latest Billboard charts released Tuesday (U.S. time), “Who” remained unchanged at No. 30 on the Hot 100 chart from the previous week.

The song is from Jimin’s second solo album, “Muse,” which climbed four spots to No. 91 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week.

“Muse” represents Jimin’s personal journey to find inspiration in his surroundings. “Who” is a hip-hop and R&B genre song depicting a poignant situation where the speaker misses someone he has never met before.

Other K-pop acts also made their mark on the Billboard 200 this week.

Boy group P1Harmony’s seventh EP, “Sad Song,” debuted at No. 16 while boy group Stray Kids’ ninth EP, “Ate,” placed No. 111 and girl group Le Sserafim’s “Crazy” secured the No. 184 spot.