- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ Jimin reaches No. 14 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Who’
Jimin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, has claimed the No. 14 spot on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with his latest single, “Who.”
Billboard announced the news in a preview of this week’s chart, shared on the social media X on Monday (U.S. time). This marks the singer’s sixth solo entry on the prestigious chart.
The latest single by Stray Kids, another K-pop boy group, titled “Chk Chk Boom,” debuted at No. 49, becoming the band’s highest-charting song.
The previous record was held by both “Lalalala” and “Lose My Breath,” which peaked at No. 90.
“Who” is the lead single from Jimin’s second solo album, “Muse.”
The achievement is particularly impressive given that it was attained with minimal promotional activities beyond a prerecorded performance for NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Jimin is currently performing his military duty in South Korea.
The album “Muse” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to a chart preview released by Billboard on Sunday. This marks Jimin’s second solo album to enter the chart, following his debut solo project, “Face.”
Jimin first entered the Hot 100 at No. 76 with the collaboration “Vibe” with BIGBANG’s Taeyang last year. He subsequently charted with “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ at No. 30 and “Like Crazy” at No. 1. The latter achievement made Jimin the first K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100.
In addition to the Hot 100 success, “Who” also topped the Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. and Digital Song Sales charts, according to Billboard.