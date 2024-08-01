BTS’ Jimin reaches No. 14 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Who’

Jimin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, has claimed the No. 14 spot on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with his latest single, “Who.”

Billboard announced the news in a preview of this week’s chart, shared on the social media X on Monday (U.S. time). This marks the singer’s sixth solo entry on the prestigious chart.

The latest single by Stray Kids, another K-pop boy group, titled “Chk Chk Boom,” debuted at No. 49, becoming the band’s highest-charting song.

The previous record was held by both “Lalalala” and “Lose My Breath,” which peaked at No. 90.

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Who” is the lead single from Jimin’s second solo album, “Muse.”

The achievement is particularly impressive given that it was attained with minimal promotional activities beyond a prerecorded performance for NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jimin is currently performing his military duty in South Korea.

The album “Muse” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to a chart preview released by Billboard on Sunday. This marks Jimin’s second solo album to enter the chart, following his debut solo project, “Face.”

Jimin first entered the Hot 100 at No. 76 with the collaboration “Vibe” with BIGBANG’s Taeyang last year. He subsequently charted with “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ at No. 30 and “Like Crazy” at No. 1. The latter achievement made Jimin the first K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100.

In addition to the Hot 100 success, “Who” also topped the Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. and Digital Song Sales charts, according to Billboard.