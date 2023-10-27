BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans nominated for 4 Billboard awards each

K-pop juggernaut BTS’ Jimin and girl group NewJeans have each been nominated for four categories at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

According to the complete list of nominees announced by the BBMAs on Thursday (U.S. time), Jimin is a finalist in four categories — Top Selling Song for “Like Crazy,” Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album for “Face” and Top Global K-Pop Song for “Like Crazy.”

NewJeans is up for four awards with five entries — Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album for “Get Up,” as well as Top Global K-Pop Song for “Ditto” and “OMG.”

Girl group TWICE is up for three awards while boy groups Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together were nominated for two prizes each.

Rookie group Fifty Fifty, which is currently on hiatus due to a contract dispute with its agency, is a finalist in two categories — Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-Pop Song for “Cupid.”

Girl group BLACKPINK and BTS’ Suga and Jungkook are each up for one award — Top K-Pop Touring Artist and Top Global K-Pop Song for “Seven (feat. Latto).”

The BBMAs are one of the three major music awards in the American music industry, along with the American Music Awards and the Grammy Awards.

This year, four new K-pop categories were added with most artists from the industry included in these categories.

Only Jimin, NewJeans, and Fifty Fifty were nominated for non-K-pop categories.

At the 2022 BBMAs, BTS won three awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song.

This year’s edition will be livestreamed on Billboard’s official social media channels on Nov. 19.