BTS’ Jimin lands on Billboard Hot 100 with new single

Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS has entered the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart with his prerelease single “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” featuring Loco.

Billboard said on X, formerly Twitter, Monday (U.S. time) that the single, released on June 28, ranked No. 88 on the chart dated July 13, becoming Jimin’s fifth solo track to hit the chart.

The BTS dancer-vocalist debuted on the chart in 2023 at No. 76 with “Vibe,” his collaboration single with Taeyang of BIGBANG.

He later ranked No. 30 with “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ and No. 1 with “Like Crazy,” both off his debut solo album “Face” released the same year.

With “Like Crazy,” in particular, he became the first K-pop soloist to top the chart.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” landed at No. 46 on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart on Friday (British time), also becoming Jimin’s fifth solo single to enter the chart.

The song incorporates big band sounds with the hip-hop genre, where Jimin’s refreshing vocals are harmonized with K-pop artist Loco’s rap.

It will be included in the artist’s upcoming second solo album “Muse” due out at 1 p.m. on July 19. The seven-track album explores the theme of love and the journey of finding inspiration, according to BigHit Music, the agency of the K-pop septet.