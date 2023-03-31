- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS Jimin breaks record for K-pop soloist with ‘Face’ selling over 1.45 mln copies in 1st week
Jimin, a member of the globally popular boy group BTS, has broken the record for the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop soloist with his debut solo album titled “Face,” the band’s agency said Friday.
The album has sold over 1.45 million copies in the week following its release last Friday, BigHit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
It became the most-sold album by a K-pop solo artist in the first week of its release, breaking the previous record set by Korean trot singer Lim Young-woong with his first full-length album, “Im Hero,” last year.
“Face” also became the first album from a K-pop soloist to sell over 1 million copies on its release day, according to the same market tracker.
In Japan, Jimin’s six-track album topped Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking with 231,501 points after setting the record for the biggest first-week sales by a soloist in Japan this year by selling 225,000 copies, based on data from Oricon.
The success of “Face” extends beyond Asia, with Jimin expected to rank highly on the Billboard 200 main albums chart set to be unveiled Monday.