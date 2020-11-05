BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ ranks No. 12 on Billboard singles chart

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band BTS appearing on the screen at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020, after winning the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS also made three entries on the Hot 200, the main albums chart of the U.S. music publisher, this week thanks to the prolonged success of its mega-hit single.