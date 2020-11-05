- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ ranks No. 12 on Billboard singles chart
K-pop superstar BTS ranked No. 12 on the Billboard’s main singles chart this week with its mega-hit single “Dynamite” while also keeping three of its albums on the main albums chart.
“Dynamite” dropped five notches to come in 12th on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending this Saturday, snapping its nine-week streak in the chart’s top 10, according to the lately refreshed Billboard chart.
The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
The septet’s first English song lost its No. 1 position on the Digital Song Sales chart to place third this week.
But its radio airplay performance still remained strong this week, with “Dynamite” finishing 18th on the Radio Songs chart and ninth on the Pop Songs radio chart, which is the highest-ever ranking achieved by a K-pop act.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band BTS appearing on the screen at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020, after winning the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
BTS also made three entries on the Hot 200, the main albums chart of the U.S. music publisher, this week thanks to the prolonged success of its mega-hit single.
“Map of the Soul: 7,” a full-length album released in February, ranked 84th, staying on the chart for 36 weeks in a row.
At No. 137 was the septet’s second EP album, “Skool Luv Affair,” which was recently republished six years after its initial release in 2014. It made a surprise debut at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 last week.
“Love Yourself: Answer,” the boy band’s 2018 album, came in at No. 200.