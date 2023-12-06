BTS agency asks fans to refrain from visiting scenes of members’ military enlistment

The agency of K-pop megastar BTS on Tuesday asked fans to refrain from visiting boot camps to see off their favorite stars as the last four members of the group are set to join the Army as active-duty soldiers early next week.

Last week, industry sources said RM and V will enlist on Dec. 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

“RM and V are scheduled to enlist according to their respective procedures while Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together,” BigHit Music said on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, without providing the dates of enlistment. “There will be no separate official events on the days of their enlistment at the military recruit training centers.”

K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo from Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company then asked BTS fans to refrain from visiting the sites to prevent any safety accidents caused by congestion.

“Please express your warm send-offs and encouragement for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in your hearts only,” it added.

They will follow their three bandmates — Jin, J-Hope and Suga — who are already serving in the military.

The four members are expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

In a live talk streamed on Weverse later Tuesday, the four members said they couldn’t wait to get together as a whole group.

On the decision to begin their service together this month, Jungkook said, “We want to return as a complete group as quickly as possible.”

“We’ve kept busy doing so many different things up until recently, and we feel like we’re about to get a clean slate,” Jungkook said. “We have no regrets, and we feel like we’ve made the right call.”

V said the members will begin to appreciate each other’s company more when they get separated.

“Even though most other new recruits will be younger, I am sure I will be able to learn new things by talking with them,” added V, who is 27.

Jimin chimed in: “We’re not going away forever. We’ll be back in no time, and we’ll all be in for happier days.”

RM reiterated BigHit Music’s plea for fans not to visit their boot camps, out of respect for families of other recruits.

“We will have learned a few things from the military when we return, and we will have so many stories to tell and have so much energy to burn,” RM added. “You can all look forward to our ‘Chapter 2.’”

In December last year, Jin became the first member of the septet to begin his military service, followed by J-Hope in April. They are now serving as drill instructors at different Army boot camps. Another member Suga started his military service as a social service agent in September as he was ruled unfit for regular combat duty.

BTS has assured fans that the group will return in 2025 after all members have completed their military service.