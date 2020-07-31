Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin takes 1st loss of 2020 in poor start

This was Ryu’s second outing of the season. In his Opening Day start last week against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ryu allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-4 Toronto victory.

Ryu’s ERA now sits at 8.00. He led Major League Baseball with a 2.32 ERA last year while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting, and parlayed that into a four-year, US$80 million contract with the Blue Jays in December.