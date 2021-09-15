Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin reports no health problems after rough outing

Ryu was rocked for seven earned runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Saturday (local time), the shortest outing of the season. Ryu served up five extra-base hits, including two home runs, and only avoided a loss when his teammates rallied for an 11-10 win in the first game of a doubleheader.

In his previous start on Monday, Ryu experienced some left forearm discomfort after throwing only 80 pitches across six shutout innings against the New York Yankees. Ryu asked to be taken out of that game, though he said afterward there was no serious problem and he wouldn’t miss any time.