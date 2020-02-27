Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin allows home run in up-and-down 1st spring start

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the top of the second inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

This was Ryu’s first spring training appearance as a Blue Jay. Manager Charlie Montoyo said earlier this week that he’d get Ryu to make 40 to 45 pitches in two frames. The mission was accomplished, though the outing had its share of adventures.