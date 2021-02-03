Blue Jays’ pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin heads back to U.S. for spring training

Toronto Blue Jays’ South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin left home for the United States on Wednesday, about two weeks prior to the start of the big league club’s spring training in Florida.

Ryu, entering his second season with the Blue Jays, returned to South Korea in October, soon after the team’s postseason elimination, and has been working out here since.

Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin prepares to depart for the United States in preparation for spring training at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 3, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ryu had a successful debut season with Toronto in 2020, as he finished third in the American League Cy Young Award race thanks to a 5-2 record and a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts during the truncated, 60-game campaign.