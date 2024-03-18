Blinken says U.S. will always work with S. Korea against N.K. provocations

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the United States will always work with South Korea to firmly respond to North Korea’s provocations, according to the presidential office, after Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

Blinken made the remark during a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the third Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea this week.

“Secretary Blinken said the United States will always be with South Korea to respond firmly to North Korea’s provocations and for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the presidential office said in a press release, adding the top U.S. diplomat called for continuing close coordination and communication between the allies, while further strengthening their “extended deterrence,” the U.S. commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

Blinken’s comment came hours after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

Yoon welcomed the secretary to Seoul, saying the recent flurry of senior-level exchanges shows the strength of the alliance, which has evolved into a “global comprehensive strategic alliance.”

He also called for working closely together to leave behind a “better democracy” for future generations in line with this week’s summit’s theme, “Democracy for Future Generations,” noting the alliance is stronger because the two countries share a belief in liberal democracy.

Blinken conveyed U.S. President Joe Biden’s greetings to Yoon, saying Biden is grateful to South Korea for hosting the gathering this year.