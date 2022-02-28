- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s Rose tests positive for COVID-19, cancels part of overseas schedule
Rose, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and canceled part of her upcoming overseas schedule, the group’s agency said.
“Rose tested positive in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination ahead of her departure for an overseas trip today,” YG Entertainment said, adding the virus infection led her to cancel part of her schedule abroad.
The remaining three members of the quartet have all tested negative.
“Including Rose, all members present no special symptoms of the disease,” YG said. “All four completed COVID-19 vaccination.”
She became the second member of the girl group to have contracted the virus. In November, Lisa tested positive and got herself quarantined.
A file photo of BLACKPINK’s Rose (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap