Geum Yi
Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ music video tops 1.9 bln YouTube views

BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ music video tops 1.9 bln YouTube views

December 4, 2023

The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” has surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone at 6:13 a.m. Monday, about four years and eight months after the song was released in April 2019, YG Entertainment said.

BLACKPINK is now the only K-pop girl group with two music videos seen more than 1.9 billion times on the service, according to the agency. “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” another megahit song from the group, is currently nearing 2.2 billion views.

“Kill This Love” is a track featuring intense lead brass and magnificent drum sounds. It debuted at No. 41 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart in the first week of its release.

This image provided by YG Entertainment on Dec. 4, 2023, celebrates the music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" surpassing 1.9 billion YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image provided by YG Entertainment on Dec. 4, 2023, celebrates the music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” surpassing 1.9 billion YouTube views. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)