BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ music video tops 1.9 bln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” has surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

The video hit the milestone at 6:13 a.m. Monday, about four years and eight months after the song was released in April 2019, YG Entertainment said.

BLACKPINK is now the only K-pop girl group with two music videos seen more than 1.9 billion times on the service, according to the agency. “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” another megahit song from the group, is currently nearing 2.2 billion views.

“Kill This Love” is a track featuring intense lead brass and magnificent drum sounds. It debuted at No. 41 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart in the first week of its release.