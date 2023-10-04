BLACKPINK’s Jennie to drop special single ‘You & Me’

Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a special solo single, “You & Me,” the group’s agency said Wednesday.

According to YG Entertainment, the new song will hit major music platforms at home and abroad on Friday at 1 p.m. (Korean time).

The agency also unveiled a promotional poster for the new release on its official blog Wednesday.

Jennie first unveiled the song during the group’s world tour, performing it with a mysterious vibe against a full moon backdrop.

“We decided to formally release the song for the fans who attended the tour,” YG said. “We hope it will be a special gift that will bring back the emotions of the time.”