BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ choreography video tops 1.5 bln views

The dance performance video for “How You Like That,” a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

The choreography video hit the milestone Tuesday night, about three years and two months after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service in July 2020, YG Entertainment said.

It marks the most-viewed K-pop choreography video and the quartet’s fourth video with more than 1.5 billion views. The three others are “Ddu-du Ddu-du” (2.1 billion views), “Kill This Love” (1.8 billion views) and “Boombayah” (1.6 billion views).