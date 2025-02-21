BLACKPINK to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of world tour

BLACKPINK will perform at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer, becoming the first-ever K-pop girl group to take the stage of the iconic venue.

The performance on Aug. 15 is part of the group’s upcoming 2025 world tour, which will take it to 10 cities, according to YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, Thursday.

BLACKPINK will also be the first K-pop act to perform at Wembley since BTS in 2019.

The tour kicks off in South Korea with two shows at Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul, on July 5-6, YG said on its official blog.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment.

The group will then play single nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in Chicago, Rogers Centre in Toronto and Citi Field in New York. The tour continues in Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London before concluding at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026.

“We are preparing for a tour of an all-time scale and the best performance, comparable to the ‘Born Pink’ tour, which attracted 1.8 million spectators and wrote a new history in K-pop,” YG said in a press release. The agency was referring to BLACKPINK’s previous world tour, which spanned 34 cities and was the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group.

A promotional image for BLACKPINK's new world tour, provided by YG Entertainment

Currently, BLACKPINK members are focusing on their solo projects.

Rose released “rosie,” her first full-length album, last December, which included the global smash hit “APT.” Jisoo dropped her first EP, “Amortage,” last Friday, while Lisa is set to release her first full-length album, “Alter Ego,” on Feb. 28. Jennie will release her first full-length album, “Ruby,” on March 7.