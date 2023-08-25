Don't Miss
BLACKPINK to drop song for band’s video game
August 25, 2023
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will drop a song for the soundtrack of its new mobile video game on Friday, the group’s agency said.
“The Girls” is on the original soundtrack for the mobile game, “BLACKPINK The Game,” released in May.
Members Rose and Jennie participated in composing and writing the song, which is about the importance of being independent and courageous.
According to YG Entertainment, the tune is addictive, with a rhythmic and intense sound that blends with the members’ powerful rap and vocals.
The song’s music video was released Wednesday. Despite only featuring the members’ 3D avatar characters, the video has drawn wide attention from fans online upon its release.