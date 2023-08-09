BLACKPINK nominated for 4 MTV VMAs this year

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been nominated for four categories of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the U.S. music channel has announced.

The group will compete for Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best K-pop with its hit song “Pink Venom,” MTV said Tuesday (U.S. local time) on its homepage.

Boy group Tomorrow X Together got nods in two categories — Push Performance of the Year and Best K-pop. The first category recognizes the best among the artists who have been featured in the “MTV Push” campaign, which selects one artist each month to highlight through interviews and other content.

Among others nominated for the Best K-pop category were aespa, Seventeen, Fifty Fifty and Stray Kids.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.