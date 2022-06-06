- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Big Hit kicks off global audition in search of next global stars
Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS, kicked off a global audition Monday in search of new talent to become the next global K-pop stars.
Big Hit said it “is now looking for individuals with talent and passion who will be the next global superstars,” announcing the schedule of the 2022 global audition.
The audition will be held online and offline concurrently, with the application for the online section running from Monday till September 18, according to the announcement.
An on-site audition will be held in seven cities across the world, starting in Los Angeles on June 25; Toronto, Sydney and Bangkok in July; Taipei in August; and Tokyo and Seoul in September.
Males who were born after Dec. 31, 2001, are eligible to compete in three categories — vocals/rap, dance and other — offline and four categories online, which additionally include the production section.
Details of the global audition are available at http://bighitaudition.com.