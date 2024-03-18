- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Babymonster’s debut album features hip-hop song as title track
YG Entertainment’s new girl group Babymonster will feature the hip-hop track “SHEESH” as the title song on its upcoming debut album, its chief producer said Monday.
Appearing in a video clip on the company’s official blog, Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former CEO at the company, expressed anticipation for the song, highlighting its highly addictive hook and choreography.
Notably, American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth’s “Like That” is included on the mini-album, he said, adding, “We have received a big present” from him and that “I’m confident you will absolutely love it.”
Babymonster made its long-awaited debut in November to become the first girl group from YG in seven years since BLACKPINK.
The rookie group consists of six members — Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora and Chiquita — who are from three Asian countries — South Korea, Thailand and Japan. They were selected through an open competition.
The group will drop the album on April 1.