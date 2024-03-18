Babymonster’s debut album features hip-hop song as title track

YG Entertainment’s new girl group Babymonster will feature the hip-hop track “SHEESH” as the title song on its upcoming debut album, its chief producer said Monday.

Appearing in a video clip on the company’s official blog, Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former CEO at the company, expressed anticipation for the song, highlighting its highly addictive hook and choreography.

Notably, American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth’s “Like That” is included on the mini-album, he said, adding, “We have received a big present” from him and that “I’m confident you will absolutely love it.”

YG Entertainment’s new girl group, Babymonster, is shown in this photo provided by YG Entertainment on March 18, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Babymonster made its long-awaited debut in November to become the first girl group from YG in seven years since BLACKPINK.

The rookie group consists of six members — Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora and Chiquita — who are from three Asian countries — South Korea, Thailand and Japan. They were selected through an open competition.

The group will drop the album on April 1.