AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk debuts as solo artist with death-themed album

Lee Chan-hyuk of AKMU released his first solo album Monday, eight years after he debuted as one-half of the brother-sister K-pop duo.

“I didn’t expect to drop my first individual project so early,” the duo’s brother said during a press conference at his agency YG Entertainment’s headquarters in Seoul to promote the album. “Early this year out of the blue, I had this idea to release an album, and I had this strange feeling that many people would listen to it.”

Lee said the project for his first full-length album began with one simple question: Will he have any regrets at the last moments of his life?

“In AKMU’s previous album, there is a song called ‘Bench,’ which I collaborated on with Zion. T, and I sang, ‘I’m confident that I’ll be happy even if everything I have is gone and I come to live on a bench because the highest value of my life is love and freedom. But if I had to live like that from now until the moment I died, I didn’t think I could handle it.”

The 26-year-old artist then realized there were contradictions and errors in his past songs and that’s why he named his solo debut album “Error.”

A concept photo for “Error,” the first solo album by AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 11 tracks on the album are connected with one story that begins with Lee being transported to a hospital bleeding after an unexpected accident. After falling into a coma, he realizes in a dream that his life has not been sincere and decides to live a new life doing everything he desperately wanted to do before. After saying hello to people precious to him, Lee returns to his inner side and resolves to build his own world of music in the ninth track, “Castle in My Dream.”